Watch: Joan Rivers response to 'disproportionate force' accusations

Famed Jewish actor/comedian in 2014: If New Jersey were firing rockets into New York, we would wipe them out.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Every time Israel responds to Hamas rocket fire on its cities, the accusations commence that Israel is engaging in a 'disproportionate response.' This week is no different.

These accusations outraged the late Joan Rivers, a Jewish actress and comedian who voiced support for Israel during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

"Let me tell you, i,” Rivers told TMZ.

“If we heard they were digging tunnels from New Jersey to New York, we would get rid of Jersey. You cannot throw rockets and expect people not to defend themselves.”

“I’m sorry, don’t you dare put weapon stashes in private homes and then we say get out – of course we’re going to do it.”



