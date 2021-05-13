Singer Rihanna attacked over opinion on Israel situation

Singer Rihanna on Thursday was blasted by anti-Israel voices on social media after she expressed her opinion on the current situation in Israel.

Rihanna had written on Twitter and Instagram, "My heart is breaking with the violence I'm seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine! I can't bare [sic] to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children!"

"There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!"

The post was met with criticism by many social media users for its failure to explicitly "stand with Palestine."

Others pointed to a previous Tweet in which Rihanna had called to "Free Palestine" in suggesting that she may have since been "silenced."