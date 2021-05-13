A wire fence, burning tires, and rocks: Near-lynch in southern Israel

Dozens of Arabs ambushed and attacked a Jew driving near the Shoket Junction on Wednesday night.

The attack, which occurred on Route 31 as the Jew was driving towards Arad, began after the driver stopped at a police checkpoint approximately a kilometre and a half away from the scene of the attack, asking the officers which way he should drive to reach the Dead Sea.

Police officers directed the driver to continue driving straight towards the next checkpoint, where he would receive further instructions. Approximately 1.5 kilometres after that checkpoint, the driver noticed burning tires and approximately 20 Arabs who had gathered around the tires.

The only way to escape was to continue quickly straight ahead, towards the tires, in order to go around them and avoid the Arab group.

However, after he had traveled a few more meters, the driver drove over a wire fence which had been placed on the road by the group. The front of the vehicle, the tires, and the bottom of the vehicle, were completely destroyed. The vehicle was stopped and the mass began to run towards it, hurling rocks at the driver and his wife.

The driver exited the vehicle and began yelling at the Arab mass in Arabic, warning that he would fire in their direction if they came closer. The rioters threw rocks, came closer to him and his wife, and the driver then shot three times into the air.

These shots confused the rioters, and they began to run away. A few minutes later, the Arab mass began to regroup and more Arab vehicles arrived to join them. Two Arab vehicles stopped beside the Jewish driver, and told him that they had come to help him.

At first, the driver was worried that the Arabs were lying to him, but after they showed him that they were calling the police, he understood that they spoke the truth. With the help of the two Arab vehicles who came to his aid, and thanks to the deterrence the driver himself had managed to create by using his weapon and military training, the Arab mob was successfully kept away until police arrived.

The vehicle at Shoket Junction Self