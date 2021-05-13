Mansour Abbas: Stop the violence and madness

Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas on Wednesday night called on all Israelis, Jews and Arabs alike, to end the violence against one another.

“The lynching and riots that are currently taking place across the country are unfortunate and should worry us all as Arabs and Jews,” he said.

“I call on all politicians and leaders and mayors and clerics - Arabs and Jews - to put all disputes aside and take responsibility for society as a whole and do everything in their power to stop the current wave of violence and madness across the country.”

“Please take responsibility for people's lives. This is a moment when the humanity within each and every one of us needs to be revealed and transcend beyond any difference, conflict or controversy of any kind.”

“This is the moment to stop,” concluded Abbas.