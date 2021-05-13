Arutz Sheva administration meets officials in NY

In wake of the political tensions, and before the current security turmoil, the administration of Arutz Sheva visited the US and met with senior officials.

Arutz Sheva's CEO & Editor-in-Chief Uzi Baruch and his assistant Ido Ben Porat met with Rabbi Duvid Katz, -Director and Manager of The Rabbinical Alliance of America (Igud Harabonim/RAA), together with the chairman of the alliance's Israel Advocacy Commission, Dr. Joseph Frager.

"The most important issue that was discussed was that Jewish people in the United States need to voice their opinions on the issues of the land of Israel," Rabbi Katz said. "The voice of Judaism is very much needed to circulate in the United States & in Israel."

Baruch and Ben Porat met with Israel's Ambassador to the US and the UN, Gilad Erdan, and Yeshiva University President Rabbi Ari Berman.

The tragic Meron disaster took place during the team's visit, and they had the opportunity to see from up close how the incident affected Jews worldwide.