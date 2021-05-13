Netanyahu in statement: You can't take the law into your own hands

What has been happening in Israeli cities in recent days is unbearable. We have seen Arab rioters setting fire to synagogues, setting cars on fire, assaulting police officers, harming peaceful and innocent civilians. It's something we cannot accept, it's anarchy. Nothing justifies it, and I will tell you more than that, nothing justifies Arabs lynching Jews, and nothing justifies Jews lynching Arabs.

We will not accept it. This violence is not us. We will restore governance to the cities of Israel everywhere. In all cities, in mixed cities, in Jewish cities, everywhere.

I instructed the police to adopt emergency powers, to reinforce the Border Police forces and of course to impose a curfew as necessary.

I am now going to convene an emergency meeting to give more powers to the police, more backing to the cops, to give them more powers. I also intend to call in military forces under the existing law and if necessary - another law will be enacted. We need to tell the cops and soldiers that we are sending them to maintain order - we will do everything we can to give you the authority and strength needed to carry out the mission.

To the citizens of Israel, I say - I do not care if your blood is boiling. You cannot take the law into your own hands. You cannot come and take an ordinary Arab citizen and try to lynch him - just as we cannot see Arab citizens doing this to Jewish citizens - this will not happen. I am sure that this is shared by most Israeli citizens.

We are currently in a fight on two fronts. On one front there is Hamas and we are all united and Hamas fires missiles and rockets that hit both Jews and Arabs equally. Let us unite together to carry out the task we need to carry out as citizens of our country - to restore governance, eliminate this anarchy and preserve and restore the security and peace we all deserve.