

Lapid: Violence won't dictate our lives Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Yair Lapid Yesh Atid Chair Yair Lapid responded to riots in Lod, Akko and Bat Yam.

"The rioters in Lod and Akko don’t represent every Israeli Arab, the rioters in Bat Yam and the members of La Familia, Lehava and Kahana Lives are a bunch of pathetic racists who don’t represent Israel’s Jews.



"The vast majority of the people of Israel, Jews and Arabs, are far better than this. The majority of us believe in coexistence. The role of leadership on both sides is to lower the flames, call on everyone to obey the law, reduce tensions and help restore order.



"Violence won’t defeat us. Violence won’t dictate our lives. We won’t allow a situation where synagogues are burnt, innocent people are beaten and the lives of those living in mixed cities are turned into a living hell."



