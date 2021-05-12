Blinken speaks with Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Blinken on Wednesday spoke with Netanyahu.

According to a spokesman for the US State Department, "The Secretary expressed his concerns regarding the barrage of rocket attacks on Israel, his condolences for the lives lost as a result, and the United States’ strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself."

"The Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed the ongoing violence in Jerusalem, and the Secretary reiterated his call on all parties to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence. The Secretary emphasized the need for Israelis and Palestinians to be able to live in safety and security, as well as enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel and committed to working together on challenges ahead."