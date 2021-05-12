Curfew declared in Lod, over 20 arrested

Police have announced that a curfew will be imposed on the city of Lod from 8 PM to 4 AM. By 7 PM, more than 20 suspects had been arrested for disturbing the police in Lod.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo said: "Tonight I call on all residents of the city to obey the provisions of the law and the police and stay in their homes so we can calm the spirits in the city and begin the process of treatment and restoration, and to maintain the safety of our residents."

"Police forces recently arrived on Giborim Street in Hadera along with a procession of civilians, while enforcing public order and freedom of movement in the city," police said.

"After protesters began trying to attack other civilians, police began dispersing the procession and arrested about 15 suspects on suspicion of involvement in attempts to disrupt public order and attack others. The police forces continue to remain in place and peace has been maintained."