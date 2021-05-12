Terrorist attempts to stab 2 soldiers in Hebron, is shot

A terrorist attempted to stab two IDF soldiers in Hebron Wednesday.

The soldiers fired at the terrorist and moderately wounded him.

Earlier, an IDF soldier was injured in the Jericho region when a Palestinian Arab terrorist attacked him and attempted to steal the soldier's firearm.

The soldier struggled with the terrorist and managed to overpower him.

The terrorist was arrested and turned over to police for questioning.

During the attack, the terrorist sprayed the soldier in the face with pepper spray.

The soldier was subsequently treated for light injuries resulting from the pepper spray.