Moments ago, MDA teams were on their way to treat wounded civilians in Ashkelon (which has faced heavy rocket bombardment) .
On the way, they heard another siren and were forced to lay down on the ground to avoid injuries, but then immediately got back into their rescue vehicles.
Thank you to our brave staff and volunteers working around the clock to save lives!
They Don't Stop!
MDA near house hit in Ashdod
Flash90
