Rivlin: No country in the world would allow such brutal attacks, and we won't either

In light of the recent upsurge in violence and in order to forestall condemnation of Israeli actions, President of Israel Reuven Rivlin is making a round of calls with his counterparts around the world, starting this morning, Wednesday. So far, the president has spoken with the presidents of Germany, Austria and Bulgaria and with the president of the European Council.

In the conversations, the president has emphasized that “after several days of disorder on the streets of Jerusalem, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets on Israel, targeting our capital Jerusalem, and houses on the outskirts of the city have been damaged. Hundreds of thousands of children and their families, most of Israel’s population, are in bomb shelters even now,” he said to his counterparts. He added, “the rockets do not distinguish between Jews and Arabs,” and that “the high level of compliance by our citizens and the Iron Dome system are what are preventing many more deaths and casualties.”

The president added that the State of Israel is absolutely clear that the rocket fire from Gaza is with Iranian involvement, and that “we are also looking north, to Iran’s northern proxy in our area – Hezbollah.”

In all his conversations, the president stressed that the world must stand with the State of Israel’s self-evident right and duty to protect its citizens, saying, “No country in the world would allow brutal attacks like this and we will also not stand by. We will defend our citizens in every way necessary, and we will not stand by while we are being fired on. We will continue to attack those firing incessantly on our innocent civilians, and we will silence them,” he said.