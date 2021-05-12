FB bans popular Jewish academic for post denouncing Hitler tweet

In the midst of the over 1,000 rocket attacks against Israel, well known Jews speaking out against a flood of anti-Semitic social media posts are being censored by popular sites such as Facebook.

The latest example is Gad Saad, a Jewish Lebanese-Canadian evolutionary psychologist and host of the popular Youtube channel, “The Saad Truth.”

Saad, the author of The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense, was blocked by Facebook after sharing his denunciation of a May 11 tweet by a Pakistani celebrity quoting Adolf Hitler.

The tweet, by actress and reality TV personality Veena Malik, quoted Hitler saying “I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.”

The tweet has been retweeted over 700 times, quoted over 2,600 times and liked over 2,500 times.

Saad posted on Facebook a photo of his retweet of Malik’s Twitter post with the caption “I see this every day. Every day.”

The post was banned by Facebook and Saad was “temporarily blocked” from posting with his account.

Saad replied, “Last night, I posted a tweet of a horrifying person who was hailing Adolf Hitler. I was trying to show the horrors of Jew-hatred.”

He added, “I’m a Lebanese Jew who escaped religious persecution in the Middle East. I fight against all bigotry, but I know firsthand about Jew-hatred having lived in the Middle East.”

“I shared this tweet to demonstrate the vile and endemic Jew-hatred that is normalized by individuals such as this person. All hatred is deplorable, but Jew-hatred is unique in that in many places in the world it is considered laudable,” he said. “You banned me! I shared a tweet to demonstrate the ugliness of genocidal Jew-hatred (as a Jewish person), and I get banned?!” he said.

Facebook sent Saad the following message:

“You recently posted something that violates Facebook policies, so you’re temporarily blocked form using this feature. For more information, visit the Help Center. To keep from getting blocked again, please make sure you’ve read and understand Facebook’s Community Standards. This block will be active for 3 days more.”

After the ban, Saad tweeted, “I am losing hope. @Facebook has banned me for sharing a tweet of a person who was endorsing Hitler. The Lebanese Jew gets banned for speaking out against endemic Jew-hatred.”

Facebook has long come under fire for failing to remove actual Holocaust denial content, with a 2020 article in Forbes magazine highlighting a study which found that Facebook failed to remove “numerous well-known Holocaust denial pages from its platform and algorithms.”