Benny Gantz: 'No doubt' mixed cities have difficult days ahead

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) responded Wednesday to the Arab violence in mixed cities, after discussing matters with the cities' mayors.

On his Twitter page, Gantz wrote: "There is no doubt that our mixed cities are facing difficult days ahead, and at times like these, it is our responsibility as leaders to act as moderating and unifying forces and not to allow extremism to damage our Israeli social fabric."

"To restore public order, I have ordered additional Border Police units to back up the regular police presence in these cities. Home Front Command liaison units will further assist the municipal authorities -- our leaders on the ground -- with whatever necessary.

"Through determined action vis-a-vis rioters, responsibility, and solidarity with all of the residents, we will succeed," he promised.