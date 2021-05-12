1 dead, 2 injured after Hamas fires missile at border town

At least three people were injured Wednesday morning after terrorists operating out of the Gaza Strip fired a missile at an Israeli town near the Gaza frontier.

Two of the three victims are listed in critical condition, with a third in serious condition.

The Hamas terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, which used an anti-tank missile.

The missile attack follows two days of intense rocket fire from the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.

Hundreds of rockets were launched Tuesday night at central and southern Israel, killing two people outside of the city of Lod and one in the city of Rishon Letzion.

Earlier on Tuesday, two women were killed in a rocket attack on Ashkelon.

In response, Israeli combat aircraft and helicopters struck hundreds of targets across the Gaza Strip since the rocket attacks began Monday, killing 35 according to Gaza health officials.

Arab rioting continued overnight across Israel, including in mixed cities like Jerusalem and Lod, as well as across the Galilee and Negev regions.