Terrorist attacks IDF soldier, tries to steal gun near Jericho

An IDF soldier was injured Wednesday morning in the Jericho region when a Palestinian Arab terrorist attacked him and attempted to steal the soldier's firearm.

The soldier struggled with the terrorist and managed to overpower him.

The terrorist was arrested and turned over to police for questioning.

During the attack, the terrorist sprayed the soldier in the face with pepper spray.

The soldier was subsequently treated for light injuries resulting from the pepper spray.

On Tuesday, IDF soldiers opened fire at two Arab terrorists at Tapuah Junction, after the terrorists pulled up to a checkpoint and pointed a pistol at the soldiers.

One terrorist was eliminated, the other seriously wounded.