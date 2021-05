Watch: Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari holds mini-concert in bomb shelter Israeli singer and songwriter Hanan Ben Ari turns time spent in a bomb shelter into a unique, exciting experience. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

The Jaffa Institute Hanan Ben Ari in the bomb shelter At a dinner hosted by the Jaffa Institute, hundreds of attendees entered a bomb shelter upon hearing air raid sirens sound. While in the bomb shelter, Israeli singer and songwriter Hanan Ben Ari, who had been invited to perform at the Jaffa Institute dinner, turned the time into a unique, exciting experience.



