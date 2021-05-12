

Corbyn: Our hope is to free Palestine Former Labour party leader calls on the Arab world to join hands and bring an end to the Israeli 'occupation of Palestine.' Arutz Sheva Staff ,

UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS Jeremy Corbyn and Rebecca Long-Bailey Corbyn also wrote, "Deliberately provocative attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque and the ongoing home invasions Sheikh Jarrah have led to horrendous violence in Jerusalem. As the occupying power, the Israeli government has it in its gift to rectify the current situation and not exacerbate it," on his social media page.



