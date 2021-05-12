Central Israel again targeted by rocket barrage

Sirens were heard overnight Tuesday, shortly before 3:00 a.m., in Gush Dan, the Sharon region, and in the Be’er Sheva area.

Residents of Gush Dan reported hearing explosions.

In Yehud, a rocket directly hit a home. There were no injuries reported, as the family was in the shelter at the time.

In Lod, two people were critically and severely injured from a rocket.

Hamas claimed that "we fired 110 rockets at Gush Dan and Ben Gurion Airport."

The organization also stated that "the rocket barrage to the center, south and Ben Gurion Airport is a response to the continued Israeli attacks on civilian buildings and towers in the Gaza Strip."

Magen David Adom said that "at this stage, no injuries have been reported in the sirens that were heard in the last minutes throughout the country."

Crews have gone out to scan areas where rocket explosions were reported.

Meanwhile, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that in recent hours, a number of significant terrorist targets and operatives had been attacked in the Gaza Strip. The attacks continue at this hour as well.