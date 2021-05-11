Biden tells Abbas to end violence

US President Joe Biden wrote a letter to Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas asking him to end the current escalation with Israel, Walla journalist Barak Ravid reported.

Palestinian Affairs Unit Chief at the US embassy in Jerusalem George Noll delivered the letter to Abbas today.

The letter was sent as Hamas launched hundreds of rockets at central Israel Tuesday evening after firing over 600 rockets at southern Israel over the previous 24 hours.

Three Israeli women have been killed in the rocket attacks. The IDF has retaliated by targeting terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in Gaza.