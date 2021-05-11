"During this difficult hour, we stand with the people of Israel" – WJC

Hamas has once again demonstrated to the world that it will never accept the existence of a Jewish state, the World Jewish Congress (WJC) said in response to the hundreds of rockets from Gaza terrorist groups that have hit Israel in the last two days.

“Terror groups in Gaza have fired at least 300 rockets into Israel in the last 24 hours. Hamas has time and again demonstrated its unwillingness to accept the existence of a Jewish State in any borders at all,” said WJC.

"During this difficult hour, we stand with the people of Israel," they added.

In a statement, WJC President Ronald S. Lauder condemned Hamas’s rocket attacks on Israel.

"World Jewry and decent people everywhere deplore the latest senseless escalation of violence with renewed rocket attacks on Israel,” he said.

He continued, “Hamas has time and again demonstrated its wanton disregard for human life and its unwillingness to accept the existence of a Jewish State in any borders at all. Under these circumstances, Israel has no choice but to respond with the force necessary to protects its citizens and put a stop to this threat."

WJC is the representative body of over 100 Jewish communities worldwide.