Hamas launches over 100 rockets at Tel Aviv

Rockets from Gaza seen over central Israel

Red alert sirens sounded in central Israel Tuesday evening as Hamas appeared to make good on its threat to launch rockets at Tel Aviv.

Hamas claimed that it launched 130 rockets in the direction of Tel Aviv.

Earlier, the terrorist organization stated: "If Israel continues to bomb residential buildings in Gaza - the next barrage will be in the direction of Tel Aviv."

Sirens were heard in Tel Aviv, Rishon Letzion, and other cities along Israel's coast shortly before 9 PM.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have launched over 600 rockets at Israel since yesterday. Two women were killed by a rocket barrage on Ashkelon Tuesday afternoon.

The IDF has retaliated by targeting terrorist operatives, leaders, and infrastructure in Gaza.