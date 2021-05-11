Hamas threatens to strike Tel Aviv

The Hamas terrorist organization threatened to launch rockets at Tel Aviv Tuesday if Israel does not end its retaliatory strikes against Gaza.

"If Israel continues to bomb residential buildings in Gaza - the next barrage will be in the direction of Tel Aviv," the terrorist organization said.

Israel and the terrorist organizations in Gaza have been in conflict since Hamas launched seven rockets at Jerusalem yesterday, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have since launched hundreds of rockets at Israel's south, killing two civilians in Ashkelon.

Israel has retaliated for the rocket attacks with numerous airstrikes against terrorist targets in Gaza.