UK Labour leader issues "one-sided" tweet blaming Israel for violence

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer’s response to attacks by Gaza terror groups against Israel has been met with condemnation for being “one-sided” and failing to “reduce tensions.”

“The violence against worshippers during Ramadan at the al-Aqsa mosque was shocking,” Starmer tweeted. “Israel must respect international law, and must take steps, immediately, to work with Palestinian leaders to de-escalate tensions.”

Former UK Labour MP Lord Austin admonished Starmer for making a one-sided statement that unfairly blames Israel and does not condemn incitement and violence by Palestinian Arabs and leaves out Gaza terror groups and their rocket and missile attacks against Israel.

“British politicians should be urging calm and restraint on all sides: The violence must stop,” he tweeted. “Civilian populations must not be targeted. Terrorists must not fire rockets at Israeli cities. One-sided statements like this from Keir Starmer won’t help reduce tensions.”

In response to Starmer, UK Jewish advocacy group Zionist Federation replied, "Sir, you tweeted this quite a while after a barrage of rockets, each one a war crime, was fired indiscriminately into sovereign Israeli territory. Please condemn the Islamist genocidal terrorists who, together with the Palestinian Authority, continue to fan the flames."