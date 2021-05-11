Rabbi Eliyahu to Muslim leaders: Beware the Great Fire of God

Dear Muslim religious leaders,

You are engaged in a struggle for Jerusalem, you are struggling for the Temple Mount. You know that on this mountain God revealed Himself to Abraham, to Isaac and to Jacob, you know that on this mountain the great prophets spoke, you know that this place has a spiritual power that can repair the entire world.

The Christians also understood this many years ago, that's why they built so many churches around the Temple Mount. That's why the Crusaders conquered Jerusalem with thousands and thousands of soldiers and slaughtered its inhabitants. They ruled the Temple Mount and God was not revealed to them, they built impressive stone fortresses here and the Divine Presence did not rest upon them. They built huge churches in Jerusalem and God did not help them.

The Christians returned to Europe just as they came. They realized God didn't want them here. Their churches today are empty and deserted. When will you realize that God cannot be forced? You have had mosques on the Temple Mount for centuries. This sacred mountain doesn't bring blessings to you, either. God is not revealed to you and no prophets emerge from you. Just the opposite.

The Arab world is being soundly trounced. Lebanon is bankrupt. Every day there is another explosion in Iraq. Iran is in a major crisis. Turkey is getting weaker and weaker. Hundreds of thousands were brutally murdered in Syria. Millions have fled, losing their homes and wandering along the roads. Look at the Arab countries that fought Israel. The coronavirus has hit them all. Look what's going on in Libya and Algeria. Look what is happening to the Arabs of Gaza and the Palestinian Authority who go begging all over the world day after day, going from bad to worse.

This doesn't happen by accident. You provoke God and go against him and He pays you back. He didn't invite you to His house and you force your way in and desecrate His house. Playing soccer, throwing fireworks and Molotov cocktails. Forgetting that God is the true Master of this mountain.

What don't you understand? God doesn't want people throwing rocks at cars and stoning their occupants. God doesn't want people burning synagogues and yeshivas. He doesn't want people who lie and don't tell the truth. He doesn't want people who have blood on their hands. He doesn't want wicked people in His house. As King David said in the Book of Psalms (Chapter 24): "Who will ascend the mountain of the Lord and who will stand in His sacred place? He that has clean hands and a pure heart, who has not taken My Name in vain, and has not sworn deceitfully. He will receive a blessing from the Lord and righteousness from the God of his salvation."

Listen to the Word of God. Don't go against Him with force. Even if you throw bigger stones, you won't convince Him. Even if hypocritical politicians make statements in your name, it won't change His mind. Even if you fire missiles at Jerusalem in coordination with Hamas from Gaza, you will not defeat Him.

You will only provoke His great wrath upon you.

God wants to build His house to bring light and blessing to the world, to bring peace to the world, to bring good to the world, and you persist in fighting Him. Apparently the time has come and His patience has run out.

You've been given a big hint. Watch out for His Big Fire.