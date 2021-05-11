IDF, ISA eliminate Islamic Jihad rocket commander

The IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) released a statement Tuesday announcing the elimination of a senior figure in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization responsible for the firing of dozens of rockets against Israel.

"In a joint operation by the IDF and the ISA: a strike was carried out targeting a hideout in which senior members of the PIJ's rocket unit were hiding - the head of the special rocket unit of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Samah Abed Al-Mamluk, was killed," the statement began,



"Earlier today, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, a joint IDF and ISA strike was carried out on a hideout where a number of senior operatives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were located.



"As a result of this operation, the commander of the special rocket unit of the PIJ, Samah Abed al-Mamluk, was killed.



"In the attack, other senior members from the PIJ rocket unit were killed as well.



"The operatives conducted numerous rocket attacks carried out by the PIJ, including during the last 24 hours.



"The IDF and the ISA are prepared to continue the campaign as long as necessary through a wide range of operational plans," the statement concluded.