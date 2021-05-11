Israel will 'intensify and expand' Gaza attacks, says IDF chief

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi announced Tuesday afternoon that Israel’s military will expand its air campaign in the Gaza Strip, as rocket fire from the Hamas-ruled enclave into Israel continues.

Following a situational assessment meeting Tuesday morning, Kochavi ordered the IDF to expand and intensify Operation Guardian of the Walls, the air campaign targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Kochavi said the military has been instructed to target every Hamas terrorist or member of any other terror organization in the Strip.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) ordered the IDF to continue “Operation Guardian of the Walls” Tuesday morning, as terrorist rocket attacks on Israel continue.

Gantz met with IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi, Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Eshel, the Military Intelligence Directorate chief Tamir Hayman, and other top security officials Tuesday morning, as terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip continued to launch rockets into Israel Tuesday morning.

More than 200 rockets have been fired into Israeli territory since Monday afternoon, including seven rockets launched towards Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

During the meeting Tuesday, Gantz ordered the Israeli military to continue its reprisal strikes against terrorist targets in Gaza.

Gantz also approved a request by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) to assign eight companies of Border Police officers to assist police in quelling Arab riots across the country.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF announced that it has struck more than 130 terrorist targets were hit by Israeli airstrikes late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

A total of 15 terrorists were confirmed as being eliminated in the Israeli strikes. The Gaza health authority claimed that a total of 24 people, including civilians, were killed in the airstrikes, with over 100 wounded.