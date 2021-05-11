Air raid sirens sound in Ashdod and Ashkelon

"Color Red" air raid sirens sounded Tuesday afternoon in the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon.

At the same time, sirens also sounded in Bat Hadar, Mavki'im, Masu'ot Yitzhak, Be'er Tuviya, Be'er Ganim, Nitsanim, Nitzan, Nir Galim, Talmei Yaffa, Sde Uziyahu, Gan Yavneh, Beit Shikma, Zikim, Yad Mordechai, Erez, and other locations around the Gaza periphery.

One of the rockets hit a building in Ashdod. It does not seem that anyone was injured.‎

On Tuesday, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered the military to broaden its counter-terror operation in Gaza, telling the units to "attack every Hamas terrorist."