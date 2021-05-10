Police commissioner: Police showed too much restraint on Temple Mount

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that police officers showed "too much restraint" when dealing with Arab rioters on the Temple Mount.

Shabtai called on the Israeli government to take a tougher stance against “law-breakers” and "take the gloves off" in an interview with Channel 12 News.

300 rioters and 21 police officers were injured in clashes on the Temple Mount Monday.

Authorities closed the Temple Mount to Jewish visitors early Monday morning, even before the violence began, noting the recent spate of attacks on Jews in and around the Old City of Jerusalem.

Rioters hurled stones and firebombs at Israeli officers, who responded with stun grenades.