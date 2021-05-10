Politicians call for harsh response to rocket fire

Politicians from across the political spectrum called on Prime Minister Netanyahu and the political-security cabinet to respond harshly to rocket fire directed at Jerusalem and communities in southern Israel Monday evening.

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich said that "once again it becomes clear that whoever chooses disgrace gets a war. It is time to fight the Arab enemy and strike it hard, in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, in Jerusalem and wherever it raises its head."

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said: "No country can allow its citizens to live under the threat of terror. Israel must act resolutely and strongly and restore deterrence. We will support the government's actions in the war against Israel's enemies."

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett responded to the attacks: "Palestinian terrorism must be fought with an iron fist. Anyone who puts Israeli residents in shelters should know that he will regret it. We will take determined action from the Israeli government."

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman said: "Once again, we have come to know that Netanyahu's management policy is in fact a policy of surrendering to terrorism that has painful consequences. Now we must focus on restoring security to the State of Israel and putting the issue at the top of our priority list."