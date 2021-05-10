IDF closes roads near Gaza amidst Jerusalem Day tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the political-security cabinet to convene Monday afternoon in response to tensions in Jerusalem and attacks on Israel's south from Gaza

In light of the assessment of the situation, the IDF decided to block areas and roads near the Gaza Strip perimeter fence. In addition, train service has been halted between Beersheba and Ashkelon.

The closed roads include Route 4 between Zikim and Kibbutz Nir Am, Route 34 between Yad Mordechai and Kibbutz Erez, and Route 23 between Mefalsim and the Kfar Aza Junction.

Visitors have also been barred from several hilltop lookout posts near the Gaza border.

Hospitals around the country have been placed on high alert.