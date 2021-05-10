Haredim urge Facebook to offer 'Shomer Shabbos' option

A group of haredi social media users are calling on social media giants Facebook and Instagram to offer Sabbath-observant users a ‘Shomer Shabbos’ option for their accounts, according to a report by Israel Hayom Monday morning.

Hundreds of thousands of haredim use the two social media outlets, which, unlike some other platforms, give users little control over the timing of responses and content added to their profile walls, leading to situations in which other users react or respond to Orthodox users’ posts on their walls even on the Sabbath.

David Galperin, chairman and founder of the Gil Group, which is involved in marketing to the religious sector, reached out to the General Manager of Facebook’s Israel branch, Adi Soffer-Teeni, urging the company to give users the ability to limit their profile accessibility on the Sabbath.

“Hundreds of thousands of haredim are already using Facebook, but they feel uncomfortable given the fact that anyone can write on their wall on Shabbat,” Galperin wrote. “Being able to make walls ‘Shomer Shabbat’ would solve the problem and would increase the sense of legitimacy within the sector to use the platform.”

Galperin went on to say that the issue was an issue of major importance to many haredi users.

“People in the sector don’t patronize venues which desecrate the Sabbath, but here they are forced to use a social network which violates the Sabbath. There is no reason not to change this situation and allow haredim to use social media without concern of Sabbath desecration.”