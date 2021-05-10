Watch: 'They're stoning us, they threw a gas balloon'

Near the Mount of Olives, Arab terrorists stone bus filled with yeshiva students. Following the attack, one of the victims recounted the events as he gave a tour of the damaged bus.

"As you vcan see, the area looks like some kind of firing zone," he said. "They threw hundreds of stones at us, you can see how the bus is completely destroyed."

"You see this parking pole - they threw it into the bus from the rear window.

"We lay here, all of us lying on the floor, under the seats. We have a total of three people injured - two from glass and one from a rock that landed on his knee.

"A lot of stones were taken out of the bus, but there are still a lot of stones in the bus, including between the seats."