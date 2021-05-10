PA: All the settlements are 'illegal'

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, downplayed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that he rejects the pressure being placed on him not to build in Jerusalem.

Abu Rudeineh said that settlement and any construction on Palestinian land occupied in 1967 is contrary to international law.

He added that the Arab residents of Jerusalem achieved victory and, in their action, expressed a message that the Palestinian people will not surrender to Israeli "aggression", and is stronger than all the plots hatched against it.

"The battle of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) has exposed the enemies to the unity of the Palestinian people as the Palestinian people have eliminated the illusion of a balance of power through their legitimate resistance," Abu Rudeineh said.

"Today's campaign has shown that making peace occurs only through the exercise of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital, East Jerusalem," he stated.