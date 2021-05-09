Family evades quarantine, spreading Chilean mutation in Israel

Following an epidemiological investigation conducted by the Health Ministry, a family that returned from abroad has been discovered to have ignored Ministry guidelines and violated quarantine rules.

Members of the family were found to be carrying a Chilean mutation of the coronavirus which hitherto had not been found in Israel.

Furthermore, it was discovered that several members of the family met with friends following their return home, including children at school.

Altogether, 24 separate encounters are suspected, of which seven have been confirmed, including several with older people who were not vaccinated.

Details of the incidents have been transferred to Israel Police and the matter is under investigation.

The Health Ministry wishes to warn the general public of the danger of not adhering to its guidelines especially those related to quarantine: “It is crucial to meticulously follow guidelines related to quarantine after traveling abroad. These guidelines are designed to locate those carrying variants of the coronavirus that are liable to be more resistant to Covid-19 vaccines and could pose a significant health risk to Israeli citizens.”