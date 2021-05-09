Jerusalem flag dance to be reduced in size following Meron disaster

The organizers of the annual Jerusalem Day Flag Dance have decided to restrict the number of people who will be allowed at the Western Wall for the final part of the march following the disaster in Meron in which 45 people were crushed to death.

"We are inundated with questions, so we would like to clarify: In principle, the Flag Dance will take place as usual. Powerful dancee in the city center, a march with Israeli flags towards the Western Wall, rejoicing in the joy of Jerusalem!" the organizers wrote.

"Where is the change? Following the 'Meron disaster', the number of participants at the Western Wall will be limited to 8,000-15,000. At the moment, we still do not know the final number," they added.

According to them, "This means that some of the participants in the Flag Dance will not be able to enter the Western Wall (we will create crowd filters at the entrances to the Old City to prevent pressure at the entrances to the Western Wall). For groups that fail to enter the Western Wall, the march will end in front of the walls of the Old City. (Boys - IDF Square, Girls - Kariv Street)."

"Institutions that still want to pray and rejoice at the Western Wall on Jerusalem Day - it is recommended to do so in the afternoon, and then join the dance and march at 16:15 on King George Street. Of course, the event is approved and secured by the Israel Police," the organizers concluded.