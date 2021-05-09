Watch: Iranians try to burn Israel flag - get burned themselves

Anti-regime activist, Masih Alinejad, posted a video of protesters in Iran attempting to burn an Israeli flag. Before the flag goes up in flames, the protesters get a taste of their own medicine, however.

"Authorities in the Islamic Republic attempted to burn the Israeli flag, as they usually do. But this time, karma got them and they ended up burning themselves. Meanwhile unlike the regime, ordinary Iranians increasingly refuse to burn or walk on Israeli and American flags," wrote Alinejad on her social media account.