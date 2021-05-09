IDF launches largest military exercise in its history

The IDF launches today, Sunday, the largest exercise in its history and, ahead of it, the terrorist organization Hezbollah has significantly increased its alertness, Kan News reported.

The exercise will last about a month and its participants will practice combat and emergency scenarios in all regions. Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi decided to hold the "Chariots of Fire" exercise according to plan, despite security tensions in Jerusalem, the south and the north.

During the exercise, the forces will simulate a "month of war" for the first time since the Israeli army was founded in order to increase the IDF's readiness and fitness for war.

Regular and reserve IDF forces from all the commands and forces will participate in the exercise. In addition, the political echelon, the Ministry of Defense, the National Emergency Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other security bodies will participate.

The exercise will practice a broad, synchronized maneuver in the depths of enemy territory based on General Staff capabilities and special forces activity.

In addition, the transition from routine to emergency, continuity of functioning within the IDF and between organizations, the Home Front and civilian assistance, fire and maneuvering in built-up area, and more will be practiced.

As part of the exercise, research teams for drawing conclusions from the exercise alongside lessons learned from previous General Staff exercises will be activated.