Report: Shooting in Florida mall

Officials from Miami-Dade's Fire Rescue on Saturday said that three people have been taken to the hospital. following a reported shooting at Aventura Mall, NBC 6 reported.

WSVN and 7 News put the number of people taken to the hospital at five, noting that the Aventura Police and Miami-Date Fire Rescue units responded to Aventura Mall just after 3:30p.m.

Quoting the Fire Rescue, the site added that one of the patients is a trauma alert.

According to Local 10 News, just before 4:00p.m. Saturday afternoon, customers and employees hid in stores, storage rooms, and closets as police officers searched for a shooter. The site added that the firefighters staged outside the mall while waiting for police officers' permission to enter.

Multiple civilians have posted about the shooting on social media, but police have not yet confirmed the reports.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area, CBS Miami noted.