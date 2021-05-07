Israel among countries okayed for British travelers

The British government on Friday announced a list of countries to which citizens will be able to travel to without having to quarantine on their return, The Associated Press reports.

Israel is included in the list, as are Portugal and Iceland.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the country's current blanket ban on overseas vacations is being replaced by a traffic-light system classifying countries as low, medium or high risk.

The “green list” of 12 low-risk territories also includes Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and the Falkland Islands but not major vacation destinations for Britons such as France, Spain and Greece.

Britons travelling to those countries will have to self-isolate for 10 days upon their return.

All but essential travel remains barred to countries with severe outbreaks, including India and South Africa, and people returning from them face 10 days of mandatory hotel quarantine. On Friday the government added Nepal, the Maldives and Turkey to that list.

The changes take effect May 17, the next date on the government’s roadmap out of lockdown. Pubs and restaurants in England can reopen indoor areas that same day, and venues including theatres and cinemas can open to limited audiences.

