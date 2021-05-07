Biden to meet with Putin in near future

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that he was expecting to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future despite ongoing tensions between the US and Russia.

Reportedly, differences between the two nations would need to be resolved before a summit could take place, according to Reuters.

Biden has said to White House reporters that he planned to meet with Putin regardless of Russia’s placing of military forces near Russia’s border with Ukraine.

"It does not impact my desire to have a one-on-one meeting and you'll notice he had more troops before. He's withdrawn troops," Biden said.

Biden said that he was optimistic that a June meeting between the two leaders would go ahead. He described the meeting as “being worked on.”

This week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia’s troop build-up “reckless” in the Washington Post.

Negotiations are ongoing.

"We're working through the question of some logistics - place, location, time, agenda, all the specifics - that was always going to happen at a staff level. It's really up to them what they want to achieve," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Pesko, according to Russian news service TASS, said that Russia was “(analyzing) the situation.”

Psaki said that at a meeting issues raised would include human rights, freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

