UK’s oldest Jewish school launching its own cadet force

Jew’s Free School (JFS), the largest Jewish school in Europe, will soon see lines of its students in uniform marching military-style across school grounds as the first recruits in its new Combined Cadet Force (CCF).

The 198-year old school will be joining 400 other UK school to become part of the CCF organization, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

The CCF offers “young people a broad range of challenging, exciting, adventurous and educational activities.”

Their aim is to “enable the development of personal responsibility, leadership and self-discipline.”

The CCF is an educational partnership between each school and the Ministry of Defence. There are Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force sections.

Approximately 40 percent of the cadet activities will be outdoors or adventure-focused.

JFS will initially have 36 students, ages 12 and up, in its CCF.

“We are going to be part of the Household Cavalry and our two units are Life Guards and Blues and Royals,” headteacher Rachel Fink told the Jewish Chronicle.

They plan to be ready to march at the Association of Jewish Ex-Serviceman and Women Parade in November.