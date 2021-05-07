Senator Chuck Schumer makes shivah call to family of Meron disaster victim

On Thursday morning, the last day of shivah for the Knoblowitz family, Senator Chuck Schumer made a condolence call to their home.

Pinchos Menachem Knoblowitz z”l was one of the 45 people tragically crushed to death in the Meron disaster on Lag b’Omer. He was 22 years old.

As reported by Yeshiva World News, Schumer and Pinchos Menachem’s father, R’ Dovid, discussed the power of emunah [faith] at length. Schumer, a secular Jew who wore a yarmulka for the visit, told R’ Dovid that, “There is a greater wisdom that we cannot understand. I have a deep faith in G-d, and I pray all the time.”

Ezra Friedlander, CEO of The Friedlander Group, who accompanied Schumer on his visit, stated afterward that, “In an unannounced visit, Senator Schumer, who is the US Senate Majority Leader, wanted to share in the grief that has engulfed all of Klal Yisrael [the Jewish People], and personally convey his condolences to the parents of Pinchos Menachem in person.”

As he left the Knoblowitz home, Schumer said, “May Pinchas Menachem Knoblowitz’s memory be a blessing. This was an absolute tragedy, and the family – and the families of all who lost loved ones — are in my prayers.”