NY Jewish federation sending $200K in COVID relief to India

UJA-Federation of New York announced $200,000 in grants to four organizations working on COVID relief efforts in India.

The grants are focused on providing equipment and relief in hard-to-reach and especially vulnerable communities in the country, where a second wave of infections has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoria.

The funding will include a $60,000 grant to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee for a partnership with the Israeli government to provide Israeli-made ventilators to hospitals, UJA said in a statement.

The remainder will enable the NGOs Afya, IsraAID and Gabriel Project Mumbai to procure medical equipment and food packages and help establish a new vaccination center in Mumbai’s Kalwa slum.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the scenes from India today, and we hope our aid will spur others to join the relief effort,” Eric Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York, said in a statement.