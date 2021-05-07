IDF maps home of Tapuah junction terrorist

IDF soldiers worked overnight Thursday in the Palestinian Arab village of Turmus Ayya to map the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Tapuah junction this past Sunday in which Yehuda Guetta was murdered and two other Israeli citizens were wounded.

The terrorist, 44-year-old Muntasser Shalbi, was arrested on Wednesday evening following intensive intelligence and operational activities by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the IDF and the Israel Police.

The terrorist was arrested after intelligence information from the Shin Bet led Yamam and Shin Bet fighters to the building in which he was hiding in the village of Silwad.