IRGC commander: 'Zionist entity' exposed its vulnerability

Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is once again threatening Israel and the United States.

Speaking in an interview with Iran’s Channel 2 which aired on Wednesday, Salami said that the Quds Force has mastered the art of defeating America's policy, strategy, and power.

He added that diminishing and eroding the power of the "American empire" and forcing it to disintegrate along wide fronts is a "great thing." On Israel, Salami said that the "Zionist entity" has recently exposed its vulnerability, which is its commercial shipping around the world.

The interview was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"From all the aspects of power, a simple calculation shows that the Americans are the most unique empire in human history. Diminishing that power, eroding it, making it void, depleting it from within, and forcing it to disintegrate along wide fronts is a great thing. It is a form of art, to create power while the enemy invades, and when there is no classic and organized [military] power," said Salami.

"Look, this is the art of Quds Force. Perhaps it has not been declared so far. This is the art of defeating America's policy, strategy, and power. All together. Quds Force does this. It continues to do this."

As for Israel, Salami, said, "A month or two ago, all the vulnerabilities of the Zionist entity were demonstrated. For example, it was shown that the commercial shipping of the Zionist regime are vulnerable anywhere in the world."

General Salami, like other Iranian leaders, regularly threatens both the US and Israel. Last year, he said Iran is ready to strike both countries if they give it any reason to do so.

Previously, he warned in a TV interview that Iran will "raze Tel Aviv to the ground" if it is attacked by the US.

He has also threatened that Iran will destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Persian Gulf.