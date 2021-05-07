Canada confirms it will not take part in Durban IV

A Canadian lawmaker said on Thursday that the Canadian federal government will not be taking part in Durban IV, which will mark the 20th anniversary events of the international conference that singled out Israel for condemnation, The Canadian Press reported.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather wrote in a Twitter post that Ottawa confirmed it will avoid the gathering in South Africa which “continues to be used to push anti-Israel sentiment and as a forum for anti-Semitism.”

The event, slated for September 22 and authorized by the United Nations, will mark 20 years since the World Conference on Racism in Durban.

With Thursday’s announcement, Canada joined the United States and Australia in boycotting Durban IV.

Canada’s announcement that it will not participate in the conference came a day after B’nai Brith Canada and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) called on the Canadian government to take a principled stand in defense of its core values by disavowing the Durban IV conference.

Both organizations on Thursday welcomed Canada’s decision.

"By publicly stating it will not participate in Durban IV, Canada is making it clear that it stands against the ugly antisemitism and anti-Israel hate the conference is known for," said Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, Director of Policy at FSWC. "We commend Canada for its principled position and for joining other countries, including the U.S. and Australia, in boycotting the upcoming conference."

“We’re very encouraged to see that the government is adhering to its own values and maintaining the standards of its past record of boycotting the profoundly flawed Durban process,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Anti-Semitism must never be dismissed or ignored, no matter what forum it’s coming from.”