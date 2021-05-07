Rabbanit Malke Bina awarded 'Yakir Yerushalayim' decoration

Rabbanit Malke Bina, founder of Matan Women's Institute for Torah Studies, on Thursday was awarded the "Yakir Yerushalayim" decoration after 32 years of activity in Israel's capital, Jerusalem.

The award was granted by Mr. Moshe Lion, Mayor of Jerusalem, in a ceremony attended by her husband, Rabbi Aharon Bina, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh, and her five children.

In the last three decades of activity, Matan's active and vibrant Beit Midrash has provided the platform for a generation of Torah leaders, scholars, and students, and created a large number of Matan centers throughout the country.

In its reasons for awarding the honor, the selection committee explained the decision, "For establishing 'Matan' – Women's Institute for Torah Studies, An educational institution for women ranging in age from teenagers to adult women, and for her important contribution to empowering women in the city, and promoting religious education in various institutions throughout the city, Rabbanit Malke Bina is awarded the Yakir Yerushalayim (Worthy Citizen of Jerusalem) decoration."

After receiving the award Rabbanit Malke Bina said, "32 years ago, in a small living room in the neighborhood of Rehavia, a vision was born. A group of women who engaged in the study of Torah she-be'al peh expanded over the course of three decades, forming the cornerstone of my life's work, Matan. I thank the Mayor of Jerusalem, Mr. Moshe Lion, and the selection committee, for choosing me for this decoration. Jerusalem is the city I chose to begin my activity, and is the physical and spiritual beating heart of Am Yisrael."