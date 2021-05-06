Capture of Yehuda Guetta's killer: Terrorist raised his hands and confessed

The commander of the Givati ​​Brigade, Lt. Gen. Netanel Simcha, spoke tonight (Thursday) about the efforts to locate and arrest the terrorist Muntasser Shalb , who carried out the shooting attack at the Tapuach junction, in which Yehuda Guetta was killed and Benaya Peretz was seriously injured.

"From the Sunday after the attack, every Givati ​​patrol leapt into. We started chasing on the terrorist's heel, after injuring him. We entered the villages that were here in the area with all of our forces. We searched every house, every stone, everywhere, to locate him and every time, we found another piece of evidence to catch the terrorist," said the brigade commander.

The terrorist was caught in a building where he was hiding in the village of Silwad near Ramallah, thanks to intelligence information about the medical treatment he received, which he needed after being hit by gunfire from soldiers at the scene. He was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

Lt. Gen. Simcha noted that several of the terrorist's accomplices were found as well. "In the end, with some tips following the injury caused by gunfire from the soldier fighter and the commander who shot him, we realized where he received the medical treatment, we encircled and managed to catch him at night while he was raising his hands and confessing" to the crime.

The commander added: "The soldiers of the Givati ​​Brigade will continue to do everything to allow the residents to live here safely and securely