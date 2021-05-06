Antisemitic threat emailed to U of Wyoming staffer

An antisemitic and threatening email was received by a University of Wyoming staff member Thursday morning.

The identify of the email’s sender has not yet been confirmed by campus police. The name on the email, sent through a yahoo account, was “Miley Lucas,” a name not affiliated with the university, reported the Casper Star Tribune.

However, the University of Wyoming is treating the email as a “violence in the workplace” incident.

The university’s Police Chief Mike Stamp told the Star Tribune that the email would quality under Wyoming law as an electronic threat and will be investigated as a hate crime.

The receiver of the email, Ben Herdt, the manager of academic advising at the university, said that the email left him afraid and disappointed.

“When you first read something like that it takes you by surprise,” he said in an interview with the Star Tribune.